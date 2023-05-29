Athens will host its Golden Eagle Basketball Camp this week from Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2.
The camp has been growing steadily during the last few years with about 150 kids attending in 2022, according to Athens boys head coach Danny Anderson.
Anderson will be at the camp alongside girls coach Capriee Tucker. Also joining them will be Richard Hendrix, who went on to play in college at the University of Alabama and was drafted by the Golden State Warriors. He even went on to play internationally and he’s now a commentator for the SEC Network.
“It’s really big for our community to have someone like Richard to come back and give back to his community,” Anderson said. “We got a lot of kids that their parents will send them back just because Richard is here.”
Hendrix’s family has roots in both Athens and basketball. His mother, Valerie, was an educator and his father, Venard, was an Athens coach in several sports, including basketball, and is an inductee in the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame for his success.
“I’m a little bit older than him so it’s fun seeing kids like that come back and help,” Anderson said. “I think it just plants a seed in [the campers’] life that these guys and girls that they see on TV that play at a really high level, they have a hometown somewhere and they all come from communities like Athens, and it just kind of plants a seed if you work hard and you have a love and develop a love for the game it can take you to a lot of places.”
The Athens student athletes will be on hand along with the coaches to teach campers about the fundamentals of basketball from shooting and dribbling to passing and footwork. Campers will practice and compete with others in their own age group between ages 5-14.
“It’s honestly the highlight of our summer just getting to see some of the kids that we’ve been getting to see the last couple of years, how they’ve grown, how their interest has changed ... having a chance to see them during the season and just seeing their eyes light up when they see some of their favorite players that they met and interacted with at camp,” Tucker said.
The Athens students also get a lot out of teaching the younger ones, both coaches said.
“Having them have the opportunity to coach their own little small groups in the camp and showing them skills and having then to repeat themselves and they kind of see some to frustrations that we experience sometimes as coaches. That is also invaluable,” Tucker said.
They aim to include an emphasis on sportsmanship and teamwork by teaching qualities of respect, responsibility, and leadership.
“Just being able to develop those relationships with those young kids and have our players to work the camp and be involved in what we do it gives them ownership and allows those younger kids to look up to somebody which is really important to me,” Anderson said.
The camp is hosted at the Athens High School Arena between 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day. For the high schoolers, Tucker said they’ll likely be there early for workouts and stay after a break for lunch and practice.
“It’s just showing them the hard work, dedication, what it takes to be a member of the Athens basketball program,” she said. “Summer is special. We want them to still have a taste of being a regular student where they’re out but also this is a time where they can really hone their skills and get better as a team and as an individual.”
Campers are told to bring their own water bottle and basketball if they have one. If they don’t have a basketball, one will be provided.
You can register for $80 online at https://register.ryzer.com/camp.cfm?id=245320 or in person the day of the camp.
Tucker said for parents thinking about signing their kids up, she wants them to know they will take care of their campers.
“We’re going to teach them things. We’re going to push them to be the best individual player, kid, that they can be all in the concept and the framework of what it takes to be a part of the Athens community,” she said.
