Athens track & field is state bound after their recent success at Sectionals.

The girls track team placed runner-up in the 6A Sectional Section IV.

The Athens athletes will head to Gulf Shores May 4-6 for the state competition.

4x100m Relay

1st Place: Jada Jude, Felicity Cornwell, Cori Glasper, Zayla Lloyd

3rd Place: Silas Jones, Larry Howard, Kameron Gatewood, Jayshon Ridgle

4x800m Relay

2nd Place: Catherine Jonhstone, Caroline Mallette, Hannah Stevens, Savanna Sulcer

2nd Place: Asa Savoie, Jon Williams, Jude Parnell, Caden Guimarin

Shot Put

1st Place: Malea Wiggins

3rd Place: Jaylon Woods

5th Place: Makayla McWilliams

Discus

3rd Place: Malea Wiggins

5th Place: Temaria Hughes

1600m Run

3rd Place: Catherine Johnstone

100m Dash

2nd Place: Jayshon Ridgle

110m Hurdles

1st Place: Jayshon Ridgle

200m Dash

3rd Place: Jayshon Ridgle

Long Jump

5th Place: Zayla Lloyd

4x400m Relay

3rd Place: Catherine Johnstone, Hannah Stevens, Savanna Sulcer, Sarah Sulcer

800m Run

2nd Place: Catherine Johnstone

3rd Place: Hannah Stevens

