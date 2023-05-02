Athens track & field is state bound after their recent success at Sectionals.
The girls track team placed runner-up in the 6A Sectional Section IV.
The Athens athletes will head to Gulf Shores May 4-6 for the state competition.
4x100m Relay
1st Place: Jada Jude, Felicity Cornwell, Cori Glasper, Zayla Lloyd
3rd Place: Silas Jones, Larry Howard, Kameron Gatewood, Jayshon Ridgle
4x800m Relay
2nd Place: Catherine Jonhstone, Caroline Mallette, Hannah Stevens, Savanna Sulcer
2nd Place: Asa Savoie, Jon Williams, Jude Parnell, Caden Guimarin
Shot Put
1st Place: Malea Wiggins
3rd Place: Jaylon Woods
5th Place: Makayla McWilliams
Discus
3rd Place: Malea Wiggins
5th Place: Temaria Hughes
1600m Run
3rd Place: Catherine Johnstone
100m Dash
2nd Place: Jayshon Ridgle
110m Hurdles
1st Place: Jayshon Ridgle
200m Dash
3rd Place: Jayshon Ridgle
Long Jump
5th Place: Zayla Lloyd
4x400m Relay
3rd Place: Catherine Johnstone, Hannah Stevens, Savanna Sulcer, Sarah Sulcer
800m Run
2nd Place: Catherine Johnstone
3rd Place: Hannah Stevens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.