iAcademy at Athens Elementary Safety Notice:
iAcademy at Athens Elementary was evacuated briefly on October 20 due to the smell of natural gas, as outlined in the school safety plan. We understand that the report of a gas smell is concerning, and we are so thankful for the swift response by emergency responders. The City of Athens Gas Department determined there was no threat and gave the "all-clear" for students and employees to return to the building. Students are now back in class and resuming a regular school day. The safety and well-being of our students and employees is always our highest priority. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions!
Amanda Tedford, Principal
iAcademy at Athens Elementary
(256) 233-6609
