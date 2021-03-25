Crews with Athens Utilities are responding to an outage in the U.S. 31 area south of U.S. 72, according to a Nixle alert from the city.
The city said crews will be working as quickly as they can while making safety a priority. The National Weather Service has forecast severe weather for all of Limestone County today, with the highest risk predicted for this afternoon.
Residents are encouraged to remain safe and weather aware until the threat has passed. All modes of severe weather, including hail and tornadoes, are possible.
