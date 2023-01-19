Jeremiah Hunter of North Alabama Elite won Most Outstanding Wrestler at their National Tournament for the Tot Division.
Liam Campbell would place a true 2nd place.
“Both wrestles represent our most consistent division,” head coach Mondell Hunter said.
Brayden Jackson and Bryant Jackson have been “impressive” for being first year wrestlers, Hunter added.
Furthermore, David Reiber has “really stepped up his mentality since the first time I coached him,” Hunter said. “David is becoming an all-around leader and captain of this bunch”
Wrestlers also competing in the competition include Brayden Jackson, Bryant Jackson, Aiden Johnson, Keller Little, Jasper Little, Max Macon, Frank Macon and Reiber.
The Macon brothers, Max and Frank are “really creating a lot of buzz” based off how tough they compete.
“Every tournament at some point, I have a coach compliment this team,” said Hunter.
There was a total of 108 teams at the National level Top 100 tournament.
TOT 40
Liam Campbell placed 2nd.
TOT 50
Jeremiah Hunter placed 1st.
Bantam 65
Max Macon placed 6th.
North Alabama Elite participates in MLK Duals. Their 8 and Under team finished 5th place, but was “easily the 2nd best team in our division.”
Their 12 and Under team finished 3rd place.
“We had a blast and all the kids really competed very technical and very consistent of things we have practiced,” said assistant coach Brad Whitt. “All the parents were excited about the overall team results.”
High school coach Andrew Campbell showed up to support the young wrestlers along with some of his high school wrestlers yesterday.
It was a little more motivation for the kids.
Upcoming
This upcoming Saturday, Athens Youth Wrestling will be wrestling at home.
The name of the tournament is Salute to Service (Hammer) Airman Tournament.
The tournament will start at 9 am.
“We are calling for all former wrestlers to come out and support our youth this Saturday,” Hunter said.
