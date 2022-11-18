Athens Youth wrestling club, NAEW (North Alabama Elite Wrestling) kicked off new season at AYWO-AAU Buckhorn Youth Wrestling Invitational at Buckhorn High School last Saturday.
There was a total of 60 teams at the Youth Wrestling Tournament. With teams from Virginia, Kentucky, Illinois, and Tennessee to name a few, all together there were 340 wrestlers signed up to wrestle. NAEW had 6 wrestlers place 1st place in there respected wrestling division.
North Alabama Elite Wrestling results
TOT 35+40
Liam Campbell placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
TOT 50
Jeremiah Hunter placed 1st and scored 31.0 team points.
TOT 50
Brayden Jackson placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.
TOT 65
Max Macon placed is 1st and scored 8.5 team points.
BANTAM 55B
Bryant Jackson placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.
BANTAM 65B
Ford Robinson did place and scored 7.0 team points.
MIDGET 150
Abbott St Pierre placed 1st and scored 9.0 team points.
NOVICE 75
Aidan Johnson placed 1st and scored 16.0 team points.
NOVICE 85
David Walker Reiber placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
NOVICE 100
Isaac Rivera placed 4th and scored 1.0 team points.
NOVICE 150+160
Grayson Adams placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.
Girls
BANTAM 49-50
Leah Steinberg placed is 2nd.
“We have only had one week of practice. We were missing probably 30 kids at Buckhorn. So, some of things we wanted to accomplish early within this season was getting the kids used to listening, getting to know the parents, and getting the wrestlers to buy in to our new NAEW system. We are pushing these athletes to be more competitive within practices, so when NAEW shows up Saturdays we are in position to be more successful in the things we want to achieve. We have full support from the Athens High school head wrestling coach Andrew Campbell and the NAEW board. I think we came away pleased in the effort we saw from the start of the tournament, to end of the tournament,” states Coach Mondell Hunter.
NAEW travels to Hoover, Alabama this weekend to compete in the AYWO-AAU Gladiator Tournament with the chance of winning a Shield if the kid wins most outstanding wrestler. This week the best of the best will be awarded with custom engraved Shied to the Outstanding Wrestlers and Most Valuable Wrestler in each age division. The custom shield provided the Gladiators with the necessary protection they needed in battle. These shields are lite weight and strong enough to move without getting tired and to take an attack.
- Criteria for Most Valuable Wrestler / Most Points: Advanced brackets onlyMost number of points for the tourney and must be champion of their bracket.
- Criteria for Most Outstanding wrestler / Most Pins: Advanced brackets onlynumber of pins and must be champion of their bracket.
The new head coach at NAEW is not new to Athens. Coach Mondell Hunter was a two-time state champion and part of Athens High school Back-to-Back team State Champions teams of the decade in 1996 and 1997. Coach Mondell Hunter brings in an impressive resume having previously ran the best Youth club in the State of Kentucky. Previously, coaching 38 individual State champions and a team State Championship within just the last 3 years.
