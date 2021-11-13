AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn University’s bald eagle Spirit, which has flown before football games at Jordan-Hare Stadium for nearly two decades, will make her final official flight on Saturday.
A statement from the school said the 25-year-old bald eagle will continue to appear during educational shows on campus but won’t make additional pregame flights after the Auburn-Mississippi State game.
In recognition of the bird’s service, Spirit was named an honorary “War Eagle,” a title usually reserved for golden eagles that serve as Auburn mascots.
Spirit was brought to the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn in the late 1990s after being found in Florida with an injured wing and beak. She was treated but couldn’t be released because of injuries and went on to fly at 46 Auburn football games beginning in 2002.
