In Judaism, many individuals follow dietary laws and practices known as Kashrut. This practice is keeping Kosher.
According to Reformed Judaism, Kosher “refers to foods that are permitted to be eaten according to kashrut, the system of Jewish dietary laws and practices. Colloquially, we say that a food is kosher (or not) and a person “keeps kosher” (or doesn’t); can also describe ritual objects that are ritually fit for use.”
These laws and practices are found in the texts of Judaism, such as the Torah.
According to Chabad, a governing body in Orthodox Judaism, “the kosher laws were commanded by G‑d to the children of Israel in the Sinai Desert. Moses taught them to the people and wrote the basics of these laws in Leviticus 11 and Deuteronomy 14. The details were handed down through the generations and eventually written down in the Mishnah and Talmud. Various ordinances were enacted through the generations by the rabbinical authorities as safeguards for these biblical laws.”
The laws permit certain animals (and their milk and eggs) to be consumed within Kosher practices, while others – such as pork and shellfish – are forbidden.
Mammals with split hooves and who chew cud are considered Kosher. This includes cows, sheep, goats and deer, among others. Mammals that aren’t Kosher are pigs, rabbits, squirrels, camels, horses, etc.
There are 24 non-Kosher bird species listed in the Torah, primarily birds of prey that are predators and scavengers. Kosher birds are domestic chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and others.
Reptiles, amphibians, worms and insects are not Kosher.
For fish to be Kosher, it has to have fins and scales. Salmon, pike, carp, tuna and others are Kosher, while catfish, sturgeon, swordfish and others are not Kosher. Shellfish and crustaceans are not Kosher, as well as any water mammal.
Meat and milk are never combined, separate utensils and kitchenware are used for each, and a waiting period is observed between eating them.
Animals must be slaughtered in a manner known as shechitah and certain parts of the animal must be removed. The animal’s throat is quickly, precisely and painlessly cut with a sharp, perfectly smooth knife, a chalaf, by a shochet, a highly trained butcher.
“The point is to give it as painless a death as possible, and the other point is to have somebody who's taking responsibility for, you know, the death of that animal. In other slaughterhouses, maybe the animals are killed with the mechanized system, but I think part of the humanity of Kosher meat is that there's an individual who was responsible for taking the life of that animal,” said Rabbi Sam Rotenberg with the B’Nai Zion Congregation in Chattanooga, TN.
An animal is not Kosher if it dies by other means than shechitah.
After an animal is slaughtered, it is examined for defects, known as tereifot. Any disease or injury renders the meat non-Kosher.
Nikur is the process of removing forbidden veins and fats from cattle. The hindquarters of cattle are usually not sold as Kosher due to the prevalence of the veins and fat.
All extractable blood must be removed from the meat within 72 hours of slaughter via a special soaking and salting process. The liver has to go through a unique broiling process before consumption due to its high blood content.
Fruits, vegetables and grains are Kosher but must be insect-free. Wine or grape juice must be certified Kosher.
A Torah-observant Jew must be present for the entire milking process to ensure the milk is from a Kosher animal. All dairy products should be chalav Yisrael.
Eggs must come from a Kosher animal and be free of blood spots.
Any amount of non-Kosher substance can cause food not to be Kosher. All processed foods and eating establishments require certification by a Kashrut supervision agency or a reliable rabbi.
Throughout history and modern times, the Jewish community has faced issues ensuring the food they consume is Kosher.
“Until the post-World War II era, the kosher food industry was widely afflicted by an endless array of problems involving fraud, price-fixing, and even infiltration by organized crime. As early as 1771 there was a complaint against ‘Shochet Moshe’ in colonial New York and in 1796, a New York kosher butcher had his business license revoked,” said Rabbi Lance S. Sussman, a historian of American Jewish history. “The well-known American Jewish leader Mordecai Manuel Noah unsuccessfully tried in 1844 to develop a chemical test to detect lard in Jewish food products. And in 1888 Orthodox Jews in New York hired Jacob Joseph to be their chief rabbi and bring order to the city’s kosher food industry. Although personally popular, Rabbi Joseph was unable to tame the Big Apple’s unruly kosher food industry. Before World War I, a number of American Jewish communities even witnessed kosher food boycotts and riots protesting price-fixing, and other questionable practices.”
Sussman went on to say, “progressivism and its ‘quest for order,’ ultimately solved the problem. In 1911, Procter and Gamble, a large company, sought and received kosher certification for Crisco. Other corporations quickly followed suit. In 1915, New York State passed its first kosher fraud law. The New York law, as well as other laws enacted in New Jersey and Maryland, initially failed to meet the constitutional requirements of separating church and state, but subsequent rewrites, in some cases, helped impose the police power of the state on the supervision of kosher food in America.”
Self-regulation ultimately solved many of the issues Jewish people faced in ensuring their food was Kosher.
“In 1918, Abraham Goldstein, a New York City chemist, began importing kosher food products. Goldstein was hired in 1924 by the Orthodox Union (est. 1898) to head up its newly founded kosher-certification program under the OU brand. One of his successors, Rabbi Alexander S. Rosenberg, greatly expanded the OU operation from 1950 to 1972 laying the foundation for the huge expansion of kosher food certification in the last quarter of the 20th century,” said Sussman.
In 2022, Kosher foods are easily identifiable in stores.
“There's a symbol on Kosher products that lets you know it's Kosher. Now, there are many kinds of symbols, the most popular is the letter U that's encircled with an oath, and it stands for the words Orthodox Union. That means that there is a representative from this trustworthy, rabbinic body that oversees the work and guarantees that that product is kosher,” said Rotenberg. “You can look the next time you're at the store if you just look at the nutrition facts, or they can put it anywhere on a label, but you'll notice a symbol that indicates that that food is guaranteed to be kosher.”
Keeping Kosher is a tradition that spans 4,000 years of rich cultural history and connects the Jewish community with each other and their ancestors.
“The idea is to have a constant relationship with God from the moment you wake up to the moment you fall asleep God informs your decisions. Keeping kosher is maybe one of the more important pieces because it's easy, especially when we're eating, to get distracted by how good it feels to eat and to forget God in those moments and to forget our values, etc.,” said Rotenberg. “Keeping Kosher kind of has that two-fold benefit. The first is I don't forget my values and who I am and my community and where it comes from when I'm eating, but also it allows me to make those meals one that I share with God.”
