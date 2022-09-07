The Alabama Crimson Tide’s highly touted game versus the Texas Longhorns from Austin, Texas has garnered enough buzz that ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff are both going to be in attendance, a rarity in college football.
Alabama is heavily favored, as is typical for Vegas, but with the game being in Texas, anything can happen. They have turned to Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers to lead the offense of the Longhorns.
However, Alabama’s Bryce Young has played in some tough environments already, coming out with hard-fought wins against Florida in the Swamp and Auburn in Jordan-Hare.
It has been a long time since Texas has been known for their defense, and will be pushed to their limits against one of the top 2 quarterbacks in the country, if not number 1, in Young.
While both teams have top quarterbacks, both teams also have running backs who can make a significant difference in the outcome. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is considered by many to be one of the top prospects at the position in the NFL, while Bama’s Jahmyr Gibbs impressed in his first game with the Tide since transferring from Ga. Tech.
Alabama handled Utah State in their opener 55-0, while Texas handled Louisiana-Monroe in their opener 52-10.
For Auburn, they are in game 2 of a 5-game home stretch that features their first true test coming in week 3 when Penn State comes to town.
However, before that game, they will be looking to tune up versus San Jose State.
Auburn played well in their week 1 win over Mercer, not playing down to their competition, but dominating in all three phases of the game. The final score was 42-16.
While T.J. Finley throwing two interceptions is the cause for some concern, there is no need to begin the chatter of putting in Robby Ashford at the starting role instead. Furthermore, Tank Bigsby impressed with his 2 touchdowns and 147 rushing yards.
For the Penn State game, they will be looking for a 3-0 start to begin the meat of their schedule. The Nittany Lions defeated Purdue in week 1 and are looking to defeat Ohio in a tune up game of their own.
The week 3 matchup on the Plains could be a significant factor in the trajectory of each teams’ season.
Alabama kicks off at 11 a.m. on FOX.
Auburn kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Score updates to be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.