I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for Alabama State House. This was not a decision that I made lightly, but something that I felt called to do after a lot of thought and prayer. I love this community, and it would be an honor for me to serve the people across District 2, if elected. I have so many great friends, neighbors, and family members in both Lauderdale and Limestone counties. This district is my home, and I am excited about the possibility of helping make sure it stays safe, successful and strong moving forward.
I grew up on my family’s farm between Athens and Rogersville, and learned a lot about the values of hard work, honesty and integrity from my family. I am definitely not your normal political candidate. I have an engineering degree from Auburn University and always look for common sense and conservative solutions to the problems we face. Those are values that I believe we need in Montgomery.
I am running for State House because I am deeply concerned about the future of our state and nation. We need elected officials who believe in the Constitution and are willing to stand for the values of the people who elect them. I am a Christian and conservative who firmly believes in the vision of our founding fathers. People deserve to have their rights protected and their values defended, and that is exactly what I will do if elected to the State House.
The state of Alabama is going to be facing a lot of challenges over the coming years, and it’s important that we face those challenges responsibly. I am a strong fiscal conservative, and my record working with the County Commission shows that. I want to keep taxes as low as possible for the people of Alabama. Quite simply, I believe we need to have the courage to cut wasteful spending instead of raising taxes.
I also think it’s important that state government defend our citizens from federal overreach. Government at every level should be defending people’s rights, not infringing on them. Whether it’s Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates or your right to keep and bear arms, I will defend your freedoms in the State House.
As a father and grandfather, education is another issue that is incredibly important to me. I am invested in the future we are leaving for the next generation, and I want to protect our children so they can be successful in the years to come. Parents know what is best for their children, and I am committed to working with them and local teachers to help improve our education system. I believe we need to keep Critical Race Theory and Common Core out of our schools, and get back to teaching the basics.
As well as education, I would like to improve our infrastructure. As an engineer and former county commissioner, I understand the challenges facing our community first hand. Improving road conditions, access to high speed internet and creating a business-friendly environment are three of my top infrastructure priorities.
There is a lot that I would like to accomplish for our community if elected to the State House, but my number one goal would be serving the people of District 2. I am a proud Republican, and it’s important to me that our elected officials defend the fundamental values that the people of Alabama believe in. As your state representative I will stand for the right to life, traditional family values, responsible spending, keeping taxes as low as possible and increasing government transparency.
