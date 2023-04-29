Beth Ham say she had no symptoms before she found out about her cancer diagnosis.
“I’ve done Relay for Life in the past so many times. Of course, I never thought I’d be one of them that would have it. No one ever does,” she said.
She has lost a close friend, Staley Jackson, to leukemia, a cousin to breast cancer and brain cancer, and her father-in-law to colon cancer, just to name a few. She’s known several others with different types of cancer, some who have even been on her Relay team in the past. This year, she doesn’t have a team, but she and her family all plan to go to the event.
“Its really near and dear to my heart already – and of course, now that I have cancer – even more so,” Ham said. “And, I want to find a cure.”
On Dec. 1, 2022, she started feeling some pain and thought she was having a kidney stone. After going to the ER that night, the doctor told her she had a tumor on her left kidney that he believed was cancer.
“I was in shock,” Ham said.
They took her to Decatur Morgan Hospital where she had surgery on Dec. 8 to remove the kidney and nine lymph nodes. She did get to go home on Dec. 12 but would still be waiting on the pathology report. When it came back, she went to see her doctor who did confirm she had cancer in seven out of the nine lymph nodes.
“I have my days and I have my moments to where if you really dwell on it – it is scary,” Ham said. “This is not a path I would’ve chosen to go down. No one would, but it was chosen for me. God knows I’m strong enough to walk it or he wouldn’t have gave it to me because he promises that he won’t give us anything that is too hard to bear, and I believe it with all my heart.”
But, that wasn’t all. She found out she has a rare type of kidney cancer called Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma with sarcomatoid features. She said it’s a fast moving type.
“I don’t know what God’s plan is for me. But, every single day I ask Him to heal me of this cancer,” Ham said. “And, I know He can, if it’s his will.”
She decided to move forward with two immunotherapy treatments because chemotherapy and radiation do not work for the type of cancer she has. The treatment is aggressive, and she went approximately every three weeks for two hours to receive them.
“I have some wonderful family that has stood by me and supported me through it all. I have a great circle of friends, too. Not only do they support me and love me, they pray for me too, all the time,” Ham said.
She said her family hasn’t just been supportive emotionally, but they’ve held fundraisers to help offset the financial burden.
“I’m so blessed with so much. And, I’m so thankful for it all,” Ham said.
Right now, she’s still fighting the cancer. She said her most recent CAT scan with contrast showed a cyst that her doctor believes is remnant cancer. But, she says the scan also showed something good – tissues around it are dying, meaning the treatment is attacking that area. She did have some build up in her colon that she got tested for, which was determined to be colitis, likely onset by her treatments.
She’s already into the next phase of her treatments; she’s down to one of the two she was originally taking and goes every four weeks. She’s ready to keep fighting.
“The nurse practitioner told me that part of the battle was having a positive attitude,” Ham said. “And so I told her I said, ‘I can do that,’ and she said ‘I know, I can tell.’”
Her faith in God is the number one thing she says strengthens her through the battle. But she said the community that surrounds her is huge and encourages others to form their own community and keep a positive spirit.
“Let people in. Let them help you because its such a blessing. Love on your family. Tell them you love them,” she said. “Things may not always go the way we want them to. I know right now I’ve got a bump in the road. But, just keep fighting. Keep going. Count your blessings. All of us have them. and enjoy your life. Every single day in your life look for something joyful, and just love people and let them love you.”
