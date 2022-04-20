Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful has partnered with Athens State University to present the 2022 Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO, and we believe we are better together. After two years of modified Earth Day events due to COVID-19, KALB is very excited to bring a full Earth Day program to the community this year.
The event will take place on the campus of Athens State University on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is free with free-will donations being accepted. All donations will be used to support KALB’s educational programs.
The KALB organization is very pleased to work with Athens State staff, who have brought so much to the table to make this a wonderful event. Because of the generosity of our many sponsors, we will have a variety of shows, a petting zoo and lots of activities and information.
Here are some of the fun activities available at this year’s event:
Guided Nature Walk
Damien Simbeck of Tennessee Valley Authority will guide participants on a relaxed walk along the Marbut Bend Walking Trail in West Limestone. Damien is an expert on the history of this trail, which winds through wetlands and along the Tennessee River, and all of the wildlife that call it home. Participants should meet at the trailhead at 7:30 a.m., wear comfortable shoes, and bring your cameras. There will be plenty of time to enjoy this walk and the Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO. For information on this trail visit https://alabamarecreationtrails.org/trail/marbut-bend-trail.
Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO
Enjoy vendors and exhibitor to learn more about this planet we call home. Here are a list of activities and shows:
Vicky Beckham Smith “The Bat Lady” will have presentations at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the ASU Ballroom sharing information on the importance of bats to our environment. Vicky will also have an exhibit between shows.
“The Science Guys” are returning with more hands-on experiments for all to enjoy. This year they will also be providing a show with a huge Hoberman Earth, a Ping-Pong Pulveriser and lots of explosions.
Athens State Tree Tours will be provided to showcase the many historic trees located on the campus. Tours will take place at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
Food trucks will be available with a variety of food and beverages for purchase.
Kids Korner, provided by KALB, will have several make and take crafts for children to enjoy.
Boyd Family Farm Petting Zoo will have a lots of animals for petting and feeding.
Athens State University will provide a variety of activities, such as STEM education, live amphibians, cotton candy and popcorn, Earth Day t-shirt sales and the tree tours to celebrate Arbor Day.
Additional Exhibits will include the Athens-Limestone Beautification Board, Ask A Master Gardener, Athens Ladies Civitan with vidalia onions, equipment displays by Limestone County Sheriff Department, Hive of the Rising Sun Beekeepers, AT&T phone recycling, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Violator Trailer, Indorama Sustainable Solutions, activities for the kids and much more.
KALB is grateful to the following partners and sponsors:
- Athens State University
- Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority
- Intech America
- American Leakless Company
- Indorama Ventures Sustainable Solutions
- Limestone Pediatric Dentistry
- Blake Williams Communications
- Redstone Federal Credit Union
- Clem Tire
For more information on this event or to volunteer to help, call (256) 233-8000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.