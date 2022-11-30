Two players from the Athens-Limestone County area are making their hometowns proud as they continue to be significant contributors towards the success of the winningest team in the NFL: The Philadelphia Eagles.
Quez Watkins, former wide receiver for the Athens Golden Eagles, has been one of three reliable weapons at the WR position for the Eagles this season, alongside A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
Reed Blakenship, former two-way player for the West Limestone Wildcats, is now a defensive back for the Eagles, and has made a difference in multiple games this season.
This included Sunday Night Football for both players, facing the Packers this past weekend in Philadelphia.
The Eagles would win by a final score of 40-33 in a game where Watkins secured a touchdown and Blakenship an interception.
Before the game, when the players announced their position and colleges in true SNF fashion, Watkins chose a different approach, choosing to give a shoutout to Athens High School instead.
Watkins, a Southern Miss product, had 3 receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Blakenship also left his mark on the game as well.
The Middle Tennessee State product not only got himself an interception, but also had 6 tackles along the way.
The Eagles have the best record in the NFL with 10 wins and 1 loss. They are also 5-1 at home this season. As it currently stands, they would have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
