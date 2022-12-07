CFP Peach Bowl
Ohio State 35-31 Georgia
Ohio State snuck into the playoffs and is going to surprise many with an upset of Georgia, behind a very motivated passing attack.
CFP Fiesta Bowl
Michigan 31-17 TCU
TCU had a great season, but it comes to an end versus a fantastic Michigan defense.
Predicted CFP title game
Ohio State 34-28 Michigan
The first matchup between the hated rivals in a national title game leads to Ohio State doing what they did in 2014, when they backed into the playoffs at No. 4 and won the title.
Sugar Bowl
Alabama 27-24 Kansas State
A Tide team that did not reach its goals and have many players entering the transfer portal find a way to win due to the difference in talent between the two sides.
Orange Bowl
Tennessee 38-30 Clemson
If DJ Uiungaleilei was quarterbacking this game for the Tigers, I would predict the Vols in a blowout. However, even with the new guy Klubnik in there, the Vols win by 8.
Rose Bowl Game
Utah 45-24 Penn State
Utah is the superior team with much better wins on the season, a much better quarterback and a much better coach.
Cotton Bowl Classic
USC 37-24 Tulane
The Green Wave keep it close for longer than you may think, but USC pulls away second half.
Citrus Bowl
LSU 35-21 Purdue
Purdue isn’t a bad football team, but LSU showed how good they could already be under their new HC in Brian Kelly.
Reliaquest Bowl
Illinois 28-27 Miss. State
Illinois makes the game ugly and gets a close win over the Bulldogs because of it.
Music City Bowl
Kentucky 38-13 Iowa
The worst offense Kentucky has probably seen all year will be lucky to score the 13 points I’m spotting them in the prediction.
Gator Bowl
Notre Dame 30-24 S. Carolina
The confusion surrounding the future of Spencer Rattler makes it tough to pick them in a bowl game, despite the fact Shane Beamer is a better coach than Marcus Freeman, though both are fantastic coaches.
Texas Bowl
Ole Miss 28-21 Texas Tech
The game will actually be lower scoring than the experts are probably predicting. Ole Miss wins due to the slightly better talent level, also playing with high morale they haven’t lost their HC Lane Kiffin (yet).
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 37-17 Kansas
Arkansas could probably win this game by more if they wanted to. After a great start to the season, and almost beating TCU, the Jayhawks showed they still have ways to go.
Las Vegas Bowl
Florida 35-27 Oregon State
I’m predicting the Florida team that defeated Utah shows up against another Pac-12 opponent.
