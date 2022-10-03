The Boys and Girls Club is asking the community to consider wearing yellow or gold on Wednesday to support 7-year-old Karson Collier, the son of Jarrett Collier (Athens Boys and Girls Club - Unit Director) and one of the club kids. He was recently diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma Cancer, and he is scheduled to begin chemo on Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a message from the Boys and Girls Club.
Since gold is the awareness color for Childhood Cancer, the City of Athens Relay for Life Team sent Karson a gold survivor's superhero cape in support.
