Jarrett Collier
Athens Club Director
Q: How old are you?
A: 32
Q: Where were you born?
A: Athens
Q: Where did you grow up?
A: Athens
Q:Where did you graduate High School?
A: Athens High School
Q: Were you a member of the Boys & Girls Club growing up?
A: Yes
Q: What age did you join?
A: In 2000 at age 10
Q: What did you enjoy most about the Clubs?
A: Remembering the Club with Mr. William and Mrs. Suzanne. It gave me a set of principles I could apply in my life.
Q: When did you begin working at the Boys & Girls Clubs?
A: I started in the Club in Sept 2009
Game Room Director
Education Director.
HPE Director — 2014-15
Teen Director — 2016 — Aug 8th 2022
Club Director — Aug 2022 to present
Q: What do you enjoy most about working at the Clubs?
A: I grew up with a single mom who had to work a lot. The Clubs gave me a safe place, a sense of belonging, and mentors that loved and guided me.
Q: What makes you excited about being the new Club Director?
A: Being able to give back to my community and make sure other kids don’t get left behind.
Jeremy Harbin
Ardmore Club Director
Q: How old are you?
A: 40
Q: Where were you born?
A: Elkmont
Q: Where did you grow up?
A: Elkmont
Q: Where did you graduate High School? College?
A: Elkmont High School and Athens State University
Q: Were you a member of the Boys & Girls Club growing up?
A: No
Q: When did you begin working at the Boys & Girls Clubs?
A: May of 2021 For the last twelve years, I have served as a pastor in congregations across Alabama in Tuskegee, Hartselle, and Valhermoso Springs. My work with the Boys and Girls Club in Ardmore has allowed me to continue to serve my community in new and exciting ways. I’m glad to be back in Limestone County, and I look forward to partnering with the families in Ardmore to create a safe place for kids to grow into productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
Q: What do you enjoy most about working at the Clubs?
A: I enjoy spending time with our club members. After a long day at school, our kids need a place to relax, unwind, and many times talk about the things that have happened during the day. The Boys and Girls Club movement has always placed great emphasis on the importance of having caring and supportive adults serving as mentors. I enjoy being able to be here each day for the kids that need me most.
Q: What makes you excited about being the new Club Director?
A: The Boys and Girls Club in Ardmore has a long history of community support driven by a dedicated club board and community leaders. It’s an honor to be the new club director in such a strong and growing community, and I’m excited to meet the partners in our community who have worked to keep our Ardmore Club moving forward in our mission to inspire and enable all youth.
