Brady Moore signed his letter of intent to play football for Troy University on Friday, May 12.
It's the first time a Clements student has signed to a D1 school since 1982 – when his uncle Randy Moore signed to the University of Alabama.
The significance was not lost on head football coach Michael Parker.
"I'm very proud of him. He's been a very important part of this program – a very important part of the success we've had with this program and this school," Coach Parker said. "Very good athlete, better young man."
Moore said Parker was an important part of his growth as an athlete.
"I was in eighth grade whenever he got here, so just having him throughout my high school career has really helped with just recruiting and everything so he's been a really big part of it," Moore said.
Moore said he went down to Troy for football camp and fell in love with the campus. He said he already has a good relationship with the coaches that recruited him.
"I've always worked hard. That's something my parents have always taught me. That's just something the coaches saw in my film and just saw about me so I just want to go down there and work hard," Moore said.
He said going from a small 3A school with about 30 guys on the team to a college with over 100 players on the team will be a change.
"A big college with thousands of people is definitely going to be a lot different but I'm ready for it," he said.
Moore said he's excited for the atmosphere there and to meet new people. Moore has played just about every sport for Clements and Coach Parker recognized his academic achievements as well. But, it's football that runs in the family. Aside from his uncle signing to Alabama in '82, his father John Moore also signed from Clements to UNA in 1985.
