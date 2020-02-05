Beverly Moyers Sutton, 84, of Athens, passed away with her family by her side at her home February 1, 2020. Mrs. Sutton was born November 16, 1935, in Decatur, Alabama, to Rufus and Bernice Moyers. She was a member of Market Street church of Christ, and she owned and operated Beverly's Beaut…
Annalice White Deemer, 50, of Athens, passed away January 31, 2020, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. She was born April 30, 1969, in Athens to Frank and Ann Beattie Deemer. She was reunited in death with her mother, grandparents and numerous pets who were waiting for her across the Rainbow Brid…
Joe Wheeler Durham, 88, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born in Limestone County, Alabama, on June 6, 1931, the son of Alvie W. and Ada V. (Draper) Durham. Funeral services for Mr. Durham will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Jeff D…
Funeral service for the Rev. Edward Cox Sr., 73, will be 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Round Island Creek Mission Center in Athens. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Funeral Home. Burial in Thatch-Mann Cemetery.
