East Limestone High School is on soft lockdown while authorities search for a fugitive in the area.
Joseph Wise is wanted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office and authorities in Tennessee on multiple warrants. This morning, a homeowner found him inside their residence. LCSO said via social media post that Wise attempted to leave in a truck stolen from Madison County but got it stuck in a yard and left on foot. Tracking dogs from Limestone Correctional Facility are assisting in today's search near the 14000 block of East Limestone Road.
Anyone who sees Wise is encouraged not to approach or engage and to instead call 256-232-0111.
