Bryant Bank opened it’s newest retail bank location in Athens on Tuesday.
“A little more than 2 years ago, we began building our Bryant Bank team in Athens with the goal of constructing a new Bryant Bank location to serve the Athens and Limestone County community. Today, we are excited to see this goal become a reality with the opening of our new full service bank located on the site of Athens Bible School’s former campus,” said Tommy Coblentz, the bank’s Athens city president.
The team has been serving the community with a Loan Production office within the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce building since 2020. At the open house today Pammie Jimmar, president of the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, said it was good to be in their house after they had been in the chamber’s for the last two years.
“Bryant Bank is making a huge footprint in Athens in Hwy 31, we’re so excited to see the economic development and growth that will surround the bank in many years to come,” said Jimmar.
The office will offer the bank’s full line of products such as personal, private, business and mortgage banking, treasury management services, online banking, and a drive-thru ATM. In addition to the traditional line of products and services, the Athens office will offer office space on the second floor, available for local professional service providers to lease on an annual basis.
“Our experienced team of bankers look forward to bringing Bryant Bank’s legendary brand to our thriving community with a team focused on traditional community banking and customer service. Our Athens team will be forever grateful to many partners who helped us achieve this goal including our customers, our community and our local contractors,” Coblentz said.
“Community Banks are so important in our town, they are where you’re greeted by name and treated by family,” Jimmar said.
Newsweek recognized Bryant Bank as the “Best Small Bank in Alabama” according to Jimmar.
