Buff City Soap will host a four-day grand opening for its new Athens store, starting 9 a.m. Thursday — and the first 15 customers each day will get free soap for a year.
The store is located at 928 U.S. 72 East and will offer a variety of items, including soap, bath bombs, laundry soap, foaming hand soap, Epsom salt, lotion and shower oils, as well as body and foot scrubs. All of their products are plant-based and handmade.
“We love bringing our stores here in these small towns, because it brings jobs and it’s fun,” Makayla Harrison, general manager at the Athens location, said. “Not a lot of people get to work in a really awesome environment like this. It’s a fun place to work, so we wanted to bring this to a nice, fun town in Alabama.”
The store will be open seven days a week. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. The hours will be from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, while Sunday hours are 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
