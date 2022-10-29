Recurring events

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Silver Sneakers Flex Class at the library

Tuesdays: Used book sale at the library, Ask-a-Master Gardener at the library

Thursdays: Yoga at the library

November

Every Friday: 5:30-7 p.m.-Fall Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series

Nov. 5: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.-Used book sale at the library, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.-Veteran's Day Parade

Nov. 8: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.-Gettin' Dirty at the Library: Lunch & Learn

Nov. 10: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Antiques on Jefferson

Nov. 15: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar

Nov. 18-20: 36th Annual Christmas Open House

Nov. 24: 12-1 p.m.-Adult Garden Club at the library

December

All month: North Pole Stroll

Dec. 1: Christmas Parade

Dec. 3: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.-Used book sale at the library, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.-Pictures with Santa in Ardmore

Dec. 6: 7 p.m.-Fiddlers Concert Series with Authentic Unlimited

Dec. 8: 6 p.m.-Book club at Antiques on Jefferson

Dec. 10: 4-8 p.m.-Sippin' Cider

Dec. 20: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar

Dec. 22: 12-1 p.m.-Adult Garden Club at the library

January

Dec. 31 8 p.m.- Jan. 1: 12 a.m.-Athens Limestone Hospital Foundation Starlight Ball

