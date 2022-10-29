Recurring events
Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: Silver Sneakers Flex Class at the library
Tuesdays: Used book sale at the library, Ask-a-Master Gardener at the library
Thursdays: Yoga at the library
November
Every Friday: 5:30-7 p.m.-Fall Merchants Alley Happy Hour Music Series
Nov. 5: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.-Used book sale at the library, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.-Veteran's Day Parade
Nov. 8: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.-Gettin' Dirty at the Library: Lunch & Learn
Nov. 10: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Antiques on Jefferson
Nov. 15: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar
Nov. 18-20: 36th Annual Christmas Open House
Nov. 24: 12-1 p.m.-Adult Garden Club at the library
December
All month: North Pole Stroll
Dec. 1: Christmas Parade
Dec. 3: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.-Used book sale at the library, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.-Pictures with Santa in Ardmore
Dec. 6: 7 p.m.-Fiddlers Concert Series with Authentic Unlimited
Dec. 8: 6 p.m.-Book club at Antiques on Jefferson
Dec. 10: 4-8 p.m.-Sippin' Cider
Dec. 20: 6-7 p.m.-Book club at Athens Alehouse & Cellar
Dec. 22: 12-1 p.m.-Adult Garden Club at the library
January
Dec. 31 8 p.m.- Jan. 1: 12 a.m.-Athens Limestone Hospital Foundation Starlight Ball
