Calhoun Community College is excited to announce thirty-four automotive scholarships will be available to individuals living in the state of Alabama for the fall 2023 semester.
According to Dr. Jimmy Hodges, Calhoun President, the scholarships are the result of a partnership between the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA). “Our automotive business leaders are in desperate need of students with an educational background in automotive, electrical, welding and engineering to serve in their dealerships, automotive plants and facilities across the state,” commented Hodges. “One of the main goals of the ACCS is to prepare our students to immediately enter the workforce with hands-on training from an up-to-date curriculum. So we as a system answered the request from the industry through this partnership. Although the partnership started with our system, we as colleges within the system will honor those scholarships to ensure students are able to get the training and education they need with as little to no out-of-pocket student debt as possible,” he added.
This scholarship is available to Alabama residents who are interested in attending an ACCS college to train for careers in their region’s automotive manufacturing industry. In order to receive one of the thirty-four, $4,000 scholarships, students must be enrolled in a program associated with automotive manufacturing and have a minimum 2.5 cumulative GPA. Students who are awarded the scholarship may use the funds for tuition, books and fees associated with their approved program of study during the fall 2023 academic year.
“Students who apply do not have to be interested in changing oil, tires and working on engines,” commented Lewis Nall, Calhoun Automotive Instructor. “The scholarship will cover training in the following areas as well: Mechatronics, Automated Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Electronics Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Manufacturing Technology, Injection Molding, Machining/Machine Tool/CNC, Welding Technology, Automotive Service Technology, Engineering Technology, Mechanical Design Technology and Logistics. The broad range of areas to choose will also increase the number of jobs a student would qualify for upon graduation,” added Nall.
In order to be considered for a scholarship, the student must submit a complete application packet, including the following: a completed online AAMA application, proof of completion of a new orientation course to the automotive industry, one signed reference letter, an unofficial college or high school transcript and a headshot photo.
To learn more about this scholarship opportunity, or to apply, please visit www.dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/. The deadline is Friday, March 31, 2023.
