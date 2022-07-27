Update:
Law enforcement officials have given an all clear for students and employees to return.
Original:
Calhoun Community College received a bomb threat and immediately evacuated all buildings on its Huntsville and Decatur campuses as well as the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur. Buildings will remain closed until further notice.
Employees will be notified via campus alerts, which are sent to employee’s cell and home telephones as well as via email when it is safe to return to campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.