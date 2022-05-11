United States Senator
Lillie Boddie, of Florence, is a United States Army Veteran. In her statement of candidacy, she notes “I mostly just want my name on the ballot.”
Katie Britt, of Montgomery, and most recently served as Chief of Staff for retiring Senator Richard Shelby.
She earned her law degree from The University of Alabama School of Law and practiced at Alabama firm Butler Snow LLP.
Mo Brooks, of Huntsville, is currently serving Alabama’s 5th Congressional District in Congress. He serves on the Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, and Science, Space and Technology committees.
Karla M. Dupriest, from Mobile, is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and a small business owner. She owns Chris & Karla Heavenly Ribs ad a U-Haul Dealership in Mobile.
Mike Durant is a former Prisoner of War and 22 year Army Veteran. Durant served as President and CEO of Pinnacle Solutions, Inc. in Madison, Ala.
Jake Schafer, a California native, with a Master’s Degree in Psychology from Walden University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Communications from Point Loma University.
United States Representative 5th Congressional District
Andy Blalock is a rancher in Athens and a school teacher in Huntsville. He teaches science and is the director of the National Barrel Horse Association over 13 counties in North Alabama.
John Roberts is from Hartselle, Ala. and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama. He interned with Senator Shelby, Senator Sessions, Mayor Tommy Battle and Lockheed Marin before working at Huntsville Madison County Builders Association as the Director of Governmental Affairs & Workforce Development. He co-founded the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy.
Paul Sanford is from Huntsville and great-grandson of BBQ legend Bob Gibson. Sanford earned s degree in culinary arts and opened his own restaurant, Little Paul’s BBQ. He served as in the Alabama Senate District 7 from 2008-2018.
Dale Strong is a native of Monrovia and a graduate of Athens State University. He is a licensed EMT and an active member of the Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department. He was the first Republican elected as Chairman of the Madison County Commission.
Casey Wardynski served as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs druring the Trump Administration. He also served as Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools from 2011-2016. he is currently the CEO of Regenesis Stem Cell Center in Huntsville.
Harrison Wright is a Blount County native and has had political aspirations since he was 13 years old. He hopes to put the “fear of God in the establishment.”
State Attorney General
Steve Marshall has served as Attorney General since his appointment by former Governor Robert bentley in 2017. He also served as district attorney for Marshall County prior to the appointment.
Harry Bartlett Still III is from Baldwin County and earned his juris coctor from the Birmingham School of Law. He has worked with the Law Office of Harry Still III and a county manager.
State Senator, District 1
Tim Melson (I) has held the his office since November 2014. He earned his M.D. From the University of Alabama and served as chief of anesthesia at Helen Keller Hospital. He currently serves as Chair of the Senate Education Policy Committee and Vice-Chair of Finance and Taxation Education Committee.
John Sutherland is from Florence.
State Senator, District 2
Tom Butler (I) has held his office since November 2018. He serves on many committees including the Chair of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
Bill Holtzclaw served in the Alabama Senate District 2 from 2010 until 2018. He served in the United States Marine Corps and earned his B.S. In business from Athens State University. In 2015, he served as Vice Chair of Banking and Insurance and Chair of the veterans and Military Affairs Committee.
State Representative, District No. 2
Jason Spencer Black is from Athens, Alabama and currently serves on the Limestone County Commission for District 3. Black is a former educator and volunteer with the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency.
Kimberly Butler, of Sheffield, is a 2001 graduate of Calhoun Community College. She is a businesswoman and a member of the Republican Women of the Shoals.
Ben Harrison grew up in the Owens Community and served two terms on the Limestone County Commission representing District 4 from 2012-2020.
Terrance L. Irelan, of Killen, has served on the Center Star Fire Department for more than 19 years and on the Lauderdale County Fire Association. He also owns Agriculture Feed and Seed Supply in Center Star.
State Representative, District 4
Sheila Banister is from Madison County and served as the president of the Republican Women of Madison. She currently serves on the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee and the Alabama Federation of Republican Women Executive Board.
Patrick Johnson is a lifelong resident of Morgan County. He owns and operates several small businesses and operates the family farm. He has had leadership roles in Decatur-Morgan Chamber of Commerce and the Decatur Kiwanis Club.
Parker Duncan Moore (I) is a Decatur native and a marketing representative for Encore Rehabilitation. He has served in the Alabama House of Representatives District 4 since 2018.
State Representative, District 25
Buck Clemons is a veteran and small business owner from Madison.
Phillip K. Rigsby is a small business owner from Monrovia. He serves as chaplain with the Monrovia Fire Department and is a Youth and Worship Leader at his church.
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 1988. He earned a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1991.
Debra Jones earned degrees from the University of Alabama and Cumberland School of Law. She co-founded the Calhoun-Cleburne Children’s Advocacy Center.
Secretary of State
Wes Allen is currently a member of the Alabama House of Representatives representing District 89. He has also served as a judge of the Pike County Probate Court. He lives in Troy, Alabama.
Christian Horn founded the Safety City Roundtable and has served as chairman of the Tennessee Valley Republican Club.
Ed Packard, a Texas native, earned degrees from Auburn University in 1991 and 1994. He has worked as an administrator of elections with the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office.
Jim Zeigler, of Sylacauga, served as a member of the Alabama Public Service Commission from 1974-1978. Since that time, he has unsuccessfully run for Alabama Treasurer and Alabama State Auditor.
State Auditor
Stan Cooke, of Jasper, earned his Ph.D. From the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, in 2004 via their dual degree program. He founded and worked as the president of Abraham’s Promise.
Rusty Glover is a Mobile native and earned a master’s degree from the University of South Alabama. He served as a member of the Alabama House of representatives from 2003-2006.
Andrew Sorrell is a member of the Alabama House of Representatives representing District 3. He has been affiliated with the Colbert County Republican Executive Committee, the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee and Faith Baptist Church
State Board of Education, District 8
Rex Davis is from Athens and supports school choice.
Wayne Reynolds currently represents district 8 in the Alabama State Board of Education. He started his term in 2019 and his term will end in 2023.
District Attorney, 39th Judicial Circuit
Lucas J. Beaty is a graduate of Ardmore High School and served in the United States Army and was deployed to Kuwait in 2002. After graduating from Athens State University, he earned his law degree from Mississippi College School of Law in 2010.
Brian C.T. Jones is from Athens and has served as Limestone District Attorney since January 2011. He is a 1990 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College and a 1993 graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law.
District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place No. 2
Britley Leonard Brown is from Athens and graduated the University of Alabama School of Law in 2015. She serves on the Limestone County Council on Aging Foundation Board and is a member of the Athens Rotary Club.
Dale Bryant is an attorney in Limestone County representing clients in criminal law, juvenile law and estate planning. He earned his law degree from the University of Alabama.
Jennifer Castro has been a resident of Athens since 2002 and became a licensed attorney in 2011. She is bilingual and has experience in criminal defense, personal injury law, immigration law, social security law, family law and juvenile matters.
David T. Puckett was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey as District Court Judge, Place 2, in January of 2022. He graduated from University of Alabama School of Law in 1994 and has practiced law for over 28 years.
Limestone County SheriffChris Carter began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a Corrections Officer at the Limestone Correctional Facility. He became an Alabama State Trooper in 1996 and served more than 25 years total in Law Enforcement. He retired in June 2019 as the Post Commander for Huntsville Highway Patrol.
Jeff Kilpatrick graduated from the Northeast Alabama Police Academy in 2003 and has 18 years of Law Enforcement experience. He has worked on the UAH police force, and Madison Police Department and currently serves as an investigator for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua McLaughlin is the incumbent Sheriff after being appointed by Kay Ivey. He worked under former Sheriff Mike Blakely in the narcotics unit and was the chief investigator for District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones.
Eric Redd attended Julian Newman Elementary School, Athens Middle School and Athens High School and obtained his diploma in 200. He was a gunner on the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank and squad leader from shortly after 9/11 until he came home in 2005. In 2005, he supervised the security and fire responders at plants in the Decatur and Madison areas. He now works in electrical engineering and project management.
Fred Sloss served in the United States Navy before becoming a Deputy Sheriff, Certified DARE Officer, Lieutenant Director of Youth Services, and Patrol Captain at the Limestone County Sheriff Office. Sloss has served as the Chief Deputy of the Limestone County Sheriff Office since 2016.
Limestone County Board of Education, District No. 3
Ronald R. Christ is the incumbent district 3 board member. Christ owns Christ Carpentry in madison and is a lifelong resident of Elkmont. He has served on the town council in Elkmont.
Christ is a third generation Elkmont High School graduate.
Johnny Stephens believes training teachers effectively on how to teach their students is the best way to improve test scores.
State Republican Executive Committee, Limestone County, Place No. 2
Caleb Durden is an investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
State Republican Executive Committee, Limestone County, Place No. 4
State Republican Executive Committee, Limestone County, Place No. 4
Sheila Banister holds a master’s degree in organizational management and has worked in a variety of industries. She has consulted with fortune 500 companies, government entities and non-profit organizations.
Also running are Vicki Harrell Hereford, Melissa Kirby and Odis Nickoles.
Public Service Commission, Place 1
John Hammock is the Mayor of Tallassee and a sales development manager with PureForce.
Stephen McLamb is a broadcast journalist. He earned his degree from the University of West Alabama.
Jeremy H. Oden is currently a member of the Alabama Public Service Commission representing Place 1. He was appointed by Governor Bentley in 2012.
Brent Woodall was an at-large delegate at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Public Service Commission, Place 2
Chip Beeker currently serves on the Alabama Public Service Commission, Place 2. He has served in the position since 2015.
Robin Litaker earned an Ed. D. in educational leadership from Samford University in 2014. She has worked as a teacher in the Mobile County and Hoover City School Systems.
Robert McCollum is also running.
