Here are some facts about Halloween:
• 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween;
• Nearly one-fourth of all Halloween purchases are made online;
• Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy;
• They will spend about $25 on average;
• Most Halloween shopping is done in the first half of October;
• In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters; and
• Over 50% of parents stash some candy to enjoy later in the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.