Here are some facts about Halloween:

• 172 million Americans celebrate Halloween;

• Nearly one-fourth of all Halloween purchases are made online;

• Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy;

• They will spend about $25 on average;

• Most Halloween shopping is done in the first half of October;

• In Oregon, full-sized candy bars are the norm for trick-or-treaters; and

• Over 50% of parents stash some candy to enjoy later in the year.

