Just in time for spooky season, witches will ride the streets of the Canebrake Community in true Hocus Pocus fashion to benefit the Athens-Limestone Hospital Pink Elephant Project.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 4 p.m. women will dress up as witches, ride on “broomcycles” and “broomcarts” and fly through the Canebrake neighborhood, throwing candy to kids at designated Candy Zones.
The Canebrake Witches Ride started in 2019 after a group of moms in the Canebrake neighborhood brainstormed ideas in their Facebook group on how to create more activities for kids and families that would in turn create a stronger community. One of those ideas was a witches ride, a type of event that has recently become popular in other communities.
After the event there is a brew bash for the witches and their families.
The ALH Foundation receives money from the Witches Ride for the Pink Elephant Project from the sponsorships and registrations for the event.
“This group, Witches Ride, reached out to us and they wanted to create a partnership and give the proceeds to the Pink Elephant fund,” Caroline Canestrari, Direction of the Foundation. “This is our third year partnered with them.”
The Pink Elephant Project supports mammogram scholarships for Limestone County women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.