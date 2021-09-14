A vehicle reported stolen has been returned to its owner thanks to the work of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department.
According to LCSO, deputy Steve Rogers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Albritton Way and Quinn Road.
Rogers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled. The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Raymond Philips Hundley, refused to stop, and officers pursued.
Members of LSCO and Athens Police Department were able to stop Hundley near the 17000 block of Jeffery Street and take him into custody.
“Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located 153 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of fentanyl, a plate carrier vest and a firearm,” LCSO said in a release. “The stolen car was returned to the owner. Hundley also has previous drug trafficking arrests in other jurisdictions.”
According to LCSO, Hundley has been charged with attempting to elude and two counts of drug trafficking. As of Monday at press time he was being held in the Limestone County Detention Facility on $251,000 bond.
“I am extremely proud of Deputy Rogers for his response to this call that led to removing this firearm and this large amount of drugs off of the streets of our county,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. “I would also like to say a special thank you to the assisting agencies Athens Police Department and the ALEA Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force. I look forward to building our relationships and working together in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.