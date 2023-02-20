Career Technical Education Month

Last week, as a way to celebrate the value, achievements, and accomplishments of the Limestone County Career Technical Center, Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse, presented Directors Vince Green and John Wilson, with a proclamation proclaiming February as Career and Technical Education Month.
The Limestone County Career Technical Center is committed to providing students with rewarding opportunities to learn valuable career and life skills.
In recent years, they have successfully partnered with domestic and international business and industry to ensure that students are equipped with the advanced communication, time management, and leadership skills required for lifelong career success.
In addition, students are given opportunities to earn advanced diplomas, explore individual career options, and receive college credit.
Visit The News Courier online to read more on some of the people who make the technical education in Limestone County what it is.
