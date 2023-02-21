The smell of coffee and pastries wasn't the only thing on the menu for Tuesday, Feb. 21, Chamber and Coffee Event. The Athens Chamber of Commerce hosted over 20 nonprofit organizations as a way to give back to the community that serves the city of Athens and their people so well.
They chose to combine the normal Chamber coffee event with a nonprofit expo to give the nonprofit organizations maximum exposure to the public and decision makers in the area. Business cards were exchanged, flyers and information on the groups were passed out, and the nonprofit representatives introduced themselves to tell the crowd who their group served and why.
Six new chamber members were also introduced and allowed to share who they were and who they represented. The room was a buzz with business men and women making connections and sharing ways to help others. The next Chamber Coffee is scheduled for March 21, 2023.
