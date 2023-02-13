Love is all around us this Valentine’s Day but one group got together a day early to honor one another’s accomplishments.
The Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce hosted a Galentine’s evening to celebrate the women in business around the county.
“Women here mean business,” Chamber President Pammie Jimmar said introducing the idea for a formation of a Women in Business group for Limestone County.
“It is just going to be able to be your voice,” Jimmar told the women in the room.
She said the group could represent women’s needs in the area to legislators for things like childcare and other causes they see a need to advocate for in Limestone County.
Women came together for the special day to at Revive Cafe in Athens to build relationships with other professional gals in the area. Business owners and staff members from Bank Independent, Trinity’s, Flirty Flame, and more all gathered for the networking event.
“Their vision to make a place in the community for women to have a voice is exciting and encouraging, and I look forward to seeing all that happens with that,” Revive’s owner Brianna Walter said. “And we always love an opportunity to host events and see women gathered.” Revive has three generations of women working there between Walter’s daughter and mother who help her in the cafe. Her sister also helps roast all of the coffee.
Galentine’s Day – made popular by Parks and Rec’s Leslie Knope – is traditionally held the day before Valentine’s Day as a way for women to celebrate friendship and empower one another.
