The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program honors and recognizes excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding classroom teachers at local, district, and state levels. The Teacher of the Year Program is open to any public school classroom teacher, librarian, counselor, or other certified individuals in a K-12 setting. The selection process begins at the school level. Each of our schools recently named their Teacher of the Year. Such a wonderful honor for these individuals as they were selected by their peers!
Athens City Schools Foundation looks forward to celebrating each of our ACS Teachers of the Year at the annual ACSF Teacher of the Year Gratitude Banquet. The Athens City Schools district-level elementary (K-6) and secondary (7-12) Teacher of the Year will also be announced at this special event. These teachers will then represent ACS as they move on to compete at the state level for the Alabama Teacher of the Year.
We hope you enjoy learning more about each of our outstanding teachers in this special Athens City Schools Teacher of the Year Series.
This is the first installment of Q&As with the eight teachers who have been selected by their peers as Teachers of the Year at Athens City Schools.
Name: Charity Hall
School: HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School Grade Level(s) You Teach: 1st Grade
Subjects You Teach: All subject areas
Degrees & Granting Institutions:
Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Alabama
Master of Education in Early Childhood Education from Grand Canyon University
Special Certifications or Training: Highly Qualified, LETRS, AMSTI
Where is your hometown? Tuscaloosa
Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher to be like the exceptional teachers that made a big impact on my life in elementary school. Those teachers made me feel valued, seen, and created a safe learning environment where I could be myself.
How many years have you been a teacher? 18
How many years have you been with Athens City Schools? 6
The best part of my day is: The best part of my day is greeting my students at our classroom door each morning.
Who has been your greatest source of inspiration? My aunt has been my greatest source of inspiration.
I hope to inspire my students: I hope to inspire my students by creating a warm, loving, and safe learning environment where students can thrive personally and academically.
What advice would you like to share with new teachers? Building positive, authentic student relationships are vital to a successful learning environment. When students feel loved, accepted, and supported, they are likely to have better academic outcomes and engage in learning.
What is your greatest hope for your students? My greatest hope for my students is that they know that I love them as if they were my own and I want the very best for them.
What are your hobbies, interests or other things you like to do as an individual or as a family? Shopping, reading, traveling, listening to music, cleaning/organizing
Favorite Quote: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel” -Maya Angelou
It is the season of Thanksgiving. For what are you most grateful? I am most grateful for my career as an educator to inspire and make a positive daily impact on the lives of my students.
