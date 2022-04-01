The 2022 Chick-Fil-A North Alabama Race Series is adding their next chapter with their Chick-Fil-A Race Athens, Alabama.
The 5K and 10K races will directly benefit the Ardmore track team.
There is also a one-mile Fun Run.
The races will take place on May 21, with all races beginning from the Limestone County Courthouse, located in downtown Athens in the center of The Square.
The times are listed as follows:
7 a.m. — 10K race begins from the Limestone County Courthouse.
7:10 a.m. — 5K race begins from the Limestone County Courthouse.
8:15 a.m. — The one-mile Fun Run begins from the Limestone County Courthouse.
Registration for the races is listed as follows:
10K race — $30 pre-registration, $35 on race day.
5K race — $25 pre-registration, $30 on race day.
Fun Run — $15 pre-registration, $20 on race day.
Walk-up registration is available on packet pickup day and on race day.
Packet pickup day is the day before race day, on Friday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Chick-Fil-A in Athens, located on Highway 72.
Directions for 5K:
• Head south on Marion Street
• Right onto W. Washington Street
• Right onto Bullington Road.
• Right onto W. Hobbs Street
• Left onto Hine Street
• Right onto Market Street W.
• Right onto Marion St.
Directions for 10K
• Head south on Marion Street
• Right onto W. Washington Street
• Right onto Lucas Ferry Road
• Left onto Quinn Road
• Turn around at Quinn Road marker
• Left onto Hine Street
• Right onto Market Street
• Right onto Marion Street
