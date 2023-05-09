The Make A Way foundation is likely to see its largest sum donation thanks to a community road race on Saturday.
The annual Chick-fil-A run in Athens is one of the most fun events of the year for the staff said Hope McMunn, Marketing Director at Chick-fil-A of Athens. Providing the run to the community is one thing, but seeing the larger effect by supporting a local nonprofit is what the event is really all about.
“It makes it all worth it to see everybody happy the day of and the impact we get to make in the long-run,” she said.
This year’s run supported the Make A Way foundation whose mission is to provide resources to assist groups of individuals with special needs in a learning or recreational environment.
“They support our community so well and they do so much and they really care about families, not just individuals. It’s families, too, and so that’s why we felt like they were a good partner,” McMunn said.
Make A Way foundation founder Stacey Givens said they helped bring out volunteers the day of the race and thanked McMunn and Chick-fil-A for all their work on the front end to organize the race. There were 353 runners total, and Givens said a lot of people came out to support them.
“Some of them obviously were avid runners looking for an opportunity to run on a Saturday, but there were so many people that were there just to support what they do and we appreciate that very much,” Givens said.
“We had a good turnout. The weather was perfect, lots of volunteers, everybody was just passionate about it. So, I think that’s just what brings people out so much is because they see that it’s a community event and they want to support them,” McMunn said.
She said they often try to pick different organizations to “share the love” and rotate through the community who they can help. But at the same time, partnering with Make a Way for the run went so well that it’s something they hope to do more in the future.
“We also like to pour into an organization if we can,” McMunn said.
Givens was thankful that the opportunity was granted to their organization this year. She said she had no idea when she got the call from McMunn and that it was an “overwhelming” and “amazing” feeling to be selected.
“There are a lot of great causes here in Athens and Limestone County that they could support. I don’t know how they pick one, but we’re grateful that they picked us,” she said.
Chick-fil-A hasn’t officially dropped off a check yet for Make A Way, but Givens said from what she knows about the sponsorships they were able to get she thinks it’s going to be a number in the thousands — and likely to be their biggest donation yet.
“Every penny that we receive goes right back into our community to support individuals with special needs and their families. So, it helps us to grow our programming ... we want to continue to grow our sensory rooms ... so there are a lot of different ways that we can and will use that money,” she said.
She didn’t want to forget every dollar that’s been given to them along the way that helped them get to the point they are at now, having the visibility that they do within the community to even be chosen by Chick-fil-A.
“We never dreamed we would be where we are today and be able to do what we do today, provide the services that we do. We started small,” she said.
McMunn said that getting to help Make A Way and organizations like it is a huge part of what makes the run so enjoyable.
“I feel like we really truly make a difference and just getting to see we’ll see it in our community itself is even better,” McMunn said. “It’s something bigger than yourself and in that way you can inspire others to do the same thing.”
