Choosing lighting for your house will impact your house’s value and curb appeal, all the while making your house bright and happy during all hours of the day.
For outdoor lighting, The News Courier speaks to Mike Littrell of Athens Handyman Service, who is a lighting enthusiast.
There are four types of outdoor lighting that can spruce up one’s home: spotlighting, pathlighting, downlighting and uplighting.
Spotlighting involves lighting a specific area of the house or yard, while pathlighting involves lighting up a pathway, such as a walkway up the house, while downlighting shines straight down on an area and uplighting is a good way to brighten up low objects such as bushes.
He provides some tips for those looking to add outside lighting to their home:
Almost all outdoor lighting should be 12 volts.
Buy a transformer that doesn’t require manual on/off
Bury lighting wires shallow under the ground to avoid moving them and, even worse, cutting them.
“The lights would not be working and you would be trying to figure out why,” he said.
Make sure to do the wiring before plugging anything in.
Littrell also recommends getting led lighting, as they are efficient, not very costly, effective and safe. Led lighting has become a popular choice for many homeowners, according to Littrell.
For most outdoor lighting tasks, it can be done without the need for help from professionals, Littrell says, such as spotlighting, pathlighting and uplighting.
However, for downlighting, he does say that the help of an electrician could be needed.
While some may not see the importance of outdoor lighting, Littrell ensures that outdoor lighting is an essential part of a beautiful home.
“During the day, people can drive by and say ‘that is a beautiful home.’ At night time, they should be able to drive by and say the same thing,” he says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.