Nestled on the southeast side of the Pulaski Square, just 30 minutes northwest of Ardmore, lies a hidden gem — the STAAR Theatre at Antoinette Hall.
For the past 20 years, Southern Tennessee Area Arts Repertory has been providing entertainment in Giles County through the help of numerous volunteers. STAAR has another upcoming holiday production available on the heels of finishing “The Nutcracker”.
Over 80 cast and crew members united to present this festive show. MaryAnn Trimble and Judy Copeland-Tetz have worked together to choreograph a ballet to complement the famous music by Tchaikovsky. Four performances were presented over Nov. 18-20.
“What a joy it is to work with such talented choreographers,” said Tammy Pierchoski, Executive Director of STAAR Theatre. “We have some incredibly gifted dancers in our community and many are new to the stage.”
The next STAAR production is “A Christmas Story,” directed by Stan Pierchoski. Adapted by Philip Grecian, this Christmas classic is based on the motion picture holding the same title and the book, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash.” Five performances will be available:
- Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:00 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:00 p.m.
The performers have invested many hours in preparation for these holiday performances, so allow them to twirl you into the holiday spirit this season.
“Proceeds from performances help fund future productions and the preservation of the historic Antoinette Hall Opera House,” Pierchoski said,
STAAR Theatre’s mission is to “inspire and train young people as well as adults with the interest and capacity to seek education in theatre and the arts.”
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.staartheatre.org/tickets.
For anyone interested in discovering more information on how to audition, volunteer, or donate to this 501c3 organization, please visit www.staartheatre.org or call (931) 363-7222. Stay tuned for upcoming classes at STAAR Theatre: 105 N. 1st St. Pulaski, TN.
Constructed in 1868 and located on the second floor of STAAR Theatre, Antoinette Hall is the oldest surviving opera house in Tennessee.
