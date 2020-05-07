Mr. John Edward Hargrave, 70, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. Mr. Hargrave was born November 17, 1949, in Greenbrier, Alabama, to Pete Hargrave and Martha Lou Jolly Hargrave. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jimmy Hargrave. Mr. Hargr…