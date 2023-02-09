Sunday will be celebrated as Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship Day in Athens and Limestone County.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly signed a joint resolution proclaiming Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, as a day in honor of the two local athletes. Watkins and Blankenship will play in the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles. Watkins played at Athens High, and Blankenship played at West Limestone High.
The proclamation states in part that their “stories remind our community’s students to pursue their dreams by working hard and staying dedicated,” and “both athletes have garnered a sense of community pride and hometown spirit among our citizens.”
