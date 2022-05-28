The City Hall Art Corner is featuring artwork made by clients at the Athens branch of the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. The public is welcome to stop by to see a pumpkin that resembles a patchwork quilt, a peacock’s glorious feathers and even a favorite drink, Sun-Drop.
The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission held the art contest to see which pieces would be on display at City Hall. The other beautiful pieces are on display at the Athens Activity Center on Pryor Street.
