The City of Athens Relay for Life team hosted their annual bass fishing tournament on Saturday, May 9.
Shawn and Rickie Diehl placed first in the tournament, catching 18.07 pounds over the course of the day, one of those being a 6.3 pound bass that won them the Big Fish award.
Jennifer White, a team member and two-time breast cancer survivor presented the winners their prizes, which included $2,000 and custom-made rods.
Second place went to Greg and Jeremy Tomlin with 14.85 pounds.
Ten pairings placed overall in the competition:
Third — Chris Downs and Michael Daniel
Fourth — Mike Kuykendall and Denver Hand
Fifth — Jeff Stafford and Jody Schrimsher
Sixth -Dakota McClung and Zach Alredd
Seventh — Winton Jackson and Chris Hamilton
Eighth — Ricky Story and Adam Kimbril
Ninth — Joel Green and Taylor Cross
Tenth -Cody Lewter and Shelby Davis
