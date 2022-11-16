Clements Volleyball received a donation total of $8,000 from two state senators for new equipment.
The following is a message The News Courier received thanking the senators for their contribution.
“Clements High School Volleyball would like to thank Senator Lynn Greer and Senator Tim Melson for their donations of $4,000 each to purchase new volleyball nets, poles, and volleyballs for our program. Pictured with the new nets are the Clements JV Volleyball Team who ended their season with a 13-9 record and Clements Varsity Team who finished 3rd in the LCS County Tournament with a record of 16-19. Go Colts!”
