West Limestone head football coach Shelby Davis has become one of the longest-tenured coaches in the county, and has big expectations for his Wildcats in 2022.
His 2022 Wildcats had one of the best off-seasons he has been a part of during his time coaching, with everyone focused and pulling in the same direction, he says.
"I'll tell you, we've had a really great summer," Davis said. "I am really proud of our guys and (summer) attendance was good. We have had some guys step up and take some leadership roles. One of the best summers we have had since I have been here. We have been able to get a couple new coaches in here, too, and they're doing a great job."
This summer is Davis' 5th summer as the leader of the Wildcats. They recently had their first day of fall camp in helmets and shorts.
The productive summer for the Wildcats was needed, as they are replacing 17 of their 22 starters for offense and defense, according to Davis.
Davis is also turning to the leadership of Landon Navas at quarterback, who he says has stepped up during the off-season.
"I call him a Swiss army knife. He can do just about anything – play QB, play running back, play receiver," Davis said. "Defense, he has been focusing mainly at corner (this summer).
