James Clemens head coach Hannah Stockman sets the bar high for her cheer team each and every year.
Being with Coach Stockman the entirety of their high school lives, senior leaders Paris Dryer and Ella Thomas know what their coach’s lofty goals are and where the bar is set.
“We definitely know anything she does is good. You can’t say anything, because she (Coach Stockman) has literally won every year,” Dryer said. “Most of us have all cheered together coming up. We know the expectations and everything; keeping everybody accountable. Making sure everybody is doing what they need to. Maybe you don’t need to be yelled at, maybe you just need to be talked to.”
“She (Coach Stockman) is really hard on you, but she is really nice outside of cheer, too,” Thomas said.
Despite the high expectations, Coach Stockman knows her group can achieve them, as well as become more like a family along the way.
“As a group, they continue to be with us in the program for so long. All of them know the expectations of the bigger team,” she said. “It is good to have multiple people, different personalities, and it gives all of them a chance to embody those leadership qualities before they go off to college. With having nine seniors, it is a very big learning experience for them every year and it is very enriching for them.”
It is tough not to know the expectations when the coach and cheerleaders have risen through the ranks together.
“My first year coaching at Liberty (Middle), the seniors were in 8th grade,” Stockman said. “So, I have coached them for five years.”
The group says they would love to go undefeated in the Game Day competition they will be a part of this upcoming cheer season. Last season they went undefeated all the way to nationals, where they placed third overall. They are also participating in Worlds in Orlando this year, with hopes of winning state and nationals leading up to it.
“This is our first year in Small,” Thomas says. “Usually, it is Large or Super Large, so this is a change. We have a JV, a Varsity and a Game Day, so there are a lot more chances to win.”
Thomas talks about the small margins that exist in cheer competitions, where much practice comes down to a few competitions.
“It can be nerve-wracking, especially because you work all year for this,” Thomas says. “It’s not like baseball, where if you mess up (it’s okay). In cheer, it feels like you wasted the whole year. That’s really stressful and a lot of pressure.”
This article is a shortened version that can be viewed in its entirety in the upcoming edition of Blitz Magazine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.