The third week of college football brings us some non-conference and conference games that could raise some eyebrows nationwide.
While it could be argued this week has lower expectations than weeks 1 and 2, college football has a way of surprising fans even during the “down” weeks.
Here is the guide for week 3.
1. Georgia at South Carolina 11 a.m., ESPN
The Bulldogs jumped the Crimson Tide for No. 1 in the polls, and now travel to South Carolina for a road game in a place that has given them trouble in the past.
Georgia is a big favorite, and for good reason, but don’t write off the Gamecocks just yet. This one could be the proverbial “closer than the experts think” game.
South Carolina looked shakey at best in their double-digit loss on the road in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks. We will learn very quickly who Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks are against UGA.
6. Oklahoma at Nebraska 11 a.m., FOX
The return of a rivalry always makes for some good TV, even if one team is predicted to win by double-digits.
However, the spread is still lower than one would think – at 11 points in favor of OU.
Nebraska let go of their head coach, Scott Frost, so keep an eye on how this team responds.
Cal at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m., NBC
What looked like a sure thing for Notre Dame at the beginning of the season has turned into what looks like could be a competitive ballgame.
The Irish are still looking for their first win under new head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over before last season’s Fiesta Bowl.
California, for what it’s worth, is 2-0 on the season as they make their trip to South Bend.
12. BYU at 25. Oregon 2:30 p.m., FOX
Another great game on the day features the Cougars – fresh off their win versus Baylor – traveling to take on the Ducks, who just cracked the Top 25.
Oregon may have taken a bad loss in week 1 to Georgia, but that may not be indicitive of who pulls out the W in this game.
BYU is looking to surprise some people as real outside contenders for the College Football Playoff.
20. Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 2:30 p.m., ABC
This game has potential to be a sleeper for a good game. While Ole Miss is favored by 17 points, the game being in Atlanta, at the very least, makes it more interesting.
Put Ole Miss on upset alert this weekend.
22. Penn State at Auburn 2:30 p.m., CBS
Auburn has had this one circled on their schedule for a while.
The second half of their home-and-home comes in what should be a great game on the Plains.
While Auburn has not looked great in their first two games against Mercer and San Jose State, it would be unwise to write them off in any home game.
They are, however, a rare home underdog against a team not named Alabama or Georgia.
Penn State has the best win on the year out of the pair of 2-0 squads, with their week 1 win on the road versus the Purdue Boilermakers.
La. Monroe at 2. Alabama 3 p.m., SECN
A revenge game in the strangest of fashions, Louisiana Monroe knows they are coming into Tuscaloosa against a much different caliber opponent than the Crimson Tide team they defeated in 2007.
Alabama will win in a landslide, but it will still be interesting to see how they respond to their close call versus Texas.
Things to watch: O-line consistency, energy and willingness to get physical.
Miss St. at LSU 5 p.m., ESPN
A pivtoal early-season conference matchup takes place on the Bayou at 5 p.m. today.
Miss. State is the favorite after handling Arizona last week.
LSU could be sitting at 2-0 if not for some spotty special teams in their opener vs. FSU.
Texas Tech at 16 NC State 6 p.m., ESPN2
A battle between 2-0 teams who have had their fair share of early ups and downs.
Tech is winning despite their QB being hurt, while NC State is probably still thankful to have won their close call in week 1.
13. Miami at 24. Texas A&M 8 p.m., ESPN
Miami comes into College Station in a peculiar situation, as the Aggies just lost at home to App State.
This means that Miami has a shot, but also means that Texas A&M may not play that bad at home again.
So far this season, TAMU and Notre Dame have looked like the two most overrated teams in the preseason polls.
We will see if new head coach Mario Cristobal can get a signature victory in his third game since coming home.
