After the hysteria of the last weekend of college football, let’s see what this weekend has in store for us.
Iowa at 2. Ohio State 11 a.m., FOX
The only thing interesting about this game is the vast difference in the two quarterbacks for the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes. Iowa’s Spencer Petras has more pass attempts than OSU’s CJ Stroud, but the numbers could not be much worse for Petras, nor much better for Stroud.
14. Syracuse at 5. Clemson 11 a.m., ABC
If this game were in New York, tons of people would have Clemson on upset alert. However, with the game in Clemson’s Death Valley, the line has jumped as high as 13.5 in favor of the Tigers.
While Clemson is always worthy of being on upset alert, especially against a quality team like Syracuse, it is worth mentioning Clemson is playing pretty good football. Their problem is they can’t piece it together on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball at the same time.
Kansas at Baylor 11 a.m., ESPNU
Kansas still has the love of the nation, trying to get to their 6th win of the season to become bowl eligible and guarantee a non-losing regular season – a big deal around Lawrence, Kansas.
They take on a Baylor Bears team who is the defending Big 12 champion and also trying to avoid a losing record at 3-4.
7. Ole Miss at LSU 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ole Miss remains unbeaten and LSU can’t seem to stay consistent week to week.
Tennessee has already proven that Death Valley’s home field advantage only matters as much as a team allows it to.
Despite all this, LSU is coming off a big win versus Florida and is actually favored in the game by 2 points.
However, Ole Miss is trying to stay among the ranks of the Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldigs of the SEC’s undefeateds.
9. UCLA at 10. Oregon 2:30 p.m., FOX
This could end up being game of the day, as both teams try to solidify their shot at the College Football Playoff.
UCLA is still undefeated, and are now the only undefeated team in L.A. following the loss by cross-town rival USC last weekend.
While Oregon is favored by almost a touchdown against their former coach, do not count out Chip Kelly, who continues to prove he is in the upper tier of college football coaches.
20. Texas at 11. OKST 2:30 p.m., ABC
Texas is out to prove that as long as they have Quinn Ewers at quarterback, they are one of the best teams in the conference.
After losing two games without him, they are now on a roll since his return.
They take on the Cowboys, who took their first loss of the season to the up and coming TCU Horned Frogs, still undefeated overall.
The Longhorns are a road favorite, as Vegas has the hosting Cowboys as 6- point underdogs.
24. MSST at 6. Bama 6 p.m., ESPN
Playing Alabama after the Tide just lost the week prior has generally meant bad news for their opponents.
However, the Bulldogs of Miss. State have proven they are an offensive powerhouse, which comes as no surpise with their head coach Mike Leach.
Alabama showed plenty of problems with their defense last weekend versus Tennessee.
Be wary of the 21-point spread for the Tide.
TAMU at S. Carolina 6:30 p.m., SECN
This one will be interesting as the Aggies are looking to save their season before it’s too late.
South Carolina, hosting this game, is looking to establish themselves as another one of the up and coming SEC East teams.
The Aggies only being favored by 3 points shows growing loss of trust in their ability to win football games with who TAMU has at the quarterback spot.
17. Kansas St. at 8. TCU 7 p.m., FS1
The Horned Frogs continue to shake up the college football landscape and also continue their push for a bid in the College Football Playoff, as they remain undefeated following defeating Oklahoma State.
They face off with the Wildcats of Kansas State, who have only one loss.
the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.