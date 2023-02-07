Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes throws a pass.

 courtesy photo

The Super Bowl this year will bring entertainment to all – Two great football teams, Rihanna, and great prop bets to get football minds racing of the numerous possibilities.

Information on prop bets comes from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

Prop bets

- Which is higher: Total points scored in game or longest field goal?

- Will there be a fumble lost in the second half or overtime?

- What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach? (My vote is always red)

- The over/under of time duration for the National Anthem

- What movie clip will the Eagles head coach show the team before the game?

- Will a quarterback have a reception in the game? (See “Nick Foles Philly Special”)

- Will a scoring drive take less game time than the National Anthem?

- What is the jersey number of the first player to score a TD?

Happy watching!

