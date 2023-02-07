The Super Bowl this year will bring entertainment to all – Two great football teams, Rihanna, and great prop bets to get football minds racing of the numerous possibilities.
Information on prop bets comes from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.
Prop bets
- Which is higher: Total points scored in game or longest field goal?
- Will there be a fumble lost in the second half or overtime?
- What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach? (My vote is always red)
- The over/under of time duration for the National Anthem
- What movie clip will the Eagles head coach show the team before the game?
- Will a quarterback have a reception in the game? (See “Nick Foles Philly Special”)
- Will a scoring drive take less game time than the National Anthem?
- What is the jersey number of the first player to score a TD?
Happy watching!
