AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Itching rashes and painful blisters can create an unfortunate experience when working outdoors or enjoying outdoor recreation.
“Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) and poison oak (Toxicodendron pubescens) are the most commonly encountered poisonous plants in the area that can result in skin irritation/allergic reaction,” said Nancy Loewenstein, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System specialist.
Among these common poisonous plants of our area are stinging nettles (Urtica sp.) and spurge nettle or tread softly (Cnidoscolus stimulosus). These plants have stinging hairs that can also cause a painful reaction.
Why identifying these plants is important
The ability to identify poisonous plants as humans encounter them will help prevent a dreadful experience. It is also important to be wary of look-a-like plants, as many grow in similar conditions.
Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia), box elder (Acer negundo) and climbing hydrangea (Decumaria barbara) are frequently confused with poison ivy.
Fragrant sumac (Rhus aromatica) is often mistaken for poison oak. Only a few differences occur in these plants. One difference is that fragrant sumac leaflets attach at a single point. This is different from poison oak’s terminal leaflet having a short stem.
“Recognizing the differences can help ease your mind if you encounter a look-a-like rather than one of the ‘irritating’ plants,” Loewenstein said.
Controlling poisonous plants
Controlling infestations of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac plants can be tricky because individuals need to avoid contact.
As tempting as it may be, under no circumstances should you burn any part of these poisonous plants. The poison can become airborne and inhalation may cause severe swelling of the esophagus and respiratory passages.
“If you need to control these plants in your yard, the safest option is to use an herbicide spray,” Loewenstein said. “Effective herbicides containing glyphosate and triclopyr are available in the gardening section of most general stores. Some are specifically labeled for poison ivy control.”
Due to the poisonous nature of these plants there is no need for control, unless the plants are growing in areas where people are actively gardening or where children are playing—such as your yard.
More information
Learn more about poisonous plants to avoid by visiting www.aces.edu.
