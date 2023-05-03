Boss Hill made stew for the Limestone County community for 30 years before he died. It wasn’t until 2012 that the family started it back up, and now they’ve been at it for 10 more years despite a one year break during the pandemic.
Marcus and Greg Hobbs have helped organize the get-together at Lockes Crossroads for the last decade. Before that it was held at their uncle Boss’ house on Beulah Road. They wanted to continue the tradition to provide people a time to gather in joy. Hundreds have been known to come out and enjoy the stew at the Elkmont gathering and its often attended by candidates during an election year.
“It’s just a free community event that we like to do. It’s a good chance for the community to get together at a time other than a sad time. It’s always been the first Wednesday in May,” Marcus said.
They make about 45 gallons of chicken stew and 30 gallons of goat stew. Old News Courier articles say around 2008 Boss Hill was making about 150 gallons of stew. About 20-25 friends and family help by volunteering their time and efforts for the annual event. Marcus said they serve around 500 drinks and have desserts a plenty. Around noon he said from the names that had signed in he thought they had around 350 people come out.
“All the ladies usually bring a dessert and usually the dessert table is wiped out pretty quick. We have some donations and we have people who let us have the tents,” Marcus said.
Getting it all together takes effort, but its all worth it for the connections it helps create he said.
“Its a lot of work but we throughly enjoy it,” Marcus said.
