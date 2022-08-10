The 6th Annual Juried Faculty & Alumni Show is scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 11, in the Alabama Center for the Arts’ Main Gallery and showcase works from 31 artists consisting of faculty, staff, or alumni of Calhoun Community College and Athens State University. The show will remain open until Friday, Oct. 28. An artist reception will be held on Friday, Sep. 16, at 5:30 p.m. Both the exhibit and reception will be free and open to the public.
Philip R. Jackson served as the juror for this year’s show. Representational artist Philip R. Jackson is a professor of Art at the University of Mississippi in Oxford where he currently teaches and heads the painting area. Jackson’s work is included in the permanent collections of art museums in Evansville and Fort Wayne, Ind.; Huntsville, Ala.; Jackson and Meridian, Miss. His paintings have been featured in numerous publications, including Art in America, Southwest Art, American Art Collector, and American Artist Magazine. Jackson has received awards from the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation in Montreal, Canada; AIR Serenbe; Mississippi Museum of Art; Mississippi Arts Commission; Tyrone Guthrie Foundation in Monaghan, Ireland and numerous scholarly research grants from the University of Mississippi. He received his B.F.A. from the Columbus College of Art & Design in Columbus, Ohio, and his M.F.A. from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. Jackson also studied abroad at Studio Art Centers International in Florence, Italy. He is a member of Zeuxis, a painting collective of artists focusing on the still life. His work is represented by the Chris Winfield Gallery in Carmel, Calif.
The Alabama Center for the Arts is located at 133 2nd Avenue NE in Decatur, Ala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.