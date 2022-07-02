A Cinemagic farewell

A letter from Cinemagic owner Ralph Freehauf
Dear Athenians and Limestone Countians,
Thank you, thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for the years we have spent together. “Sharing a place where people can gather in communal escapism, to enjoy adventure, romance, laughter, they share these precious moments together.” (Max Headroom, TV show 1988) Our own, “Dream Palace.”
Twenty-five years ago, in 1997, we birthed the Cinemagic Drive-In Theatre. “Yo, Adrian, we did it. We did it,” (Rocky Balboa). Fifteen years ago in 2007, we did it one more time and opened a five-screen indoor, Cinemagic Theatre. “You know somethin’ Utivich? I think think this might be my masterpiece,” (Inglorious Bastards). “It was a beautiful friendship. We will always have Paris,” (Casablanca). “The stuff dreams are made of,” (The Maltese Falcon).
Cinemagic Theatre has presented over 5,000 top movies over the intervening years, for the enjoyment and edification of the city of Athens and Limestone County. Cinemagic has worked hard and worked long hours, believing we must love our customers, treating them with loving care and excellent movie presentations. Thank you, to the hundreds of Cinemagic employees who have made this dream a reality.
“The story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye,” (Jimi Hendrix). When Cinemagic first opened, Athens had been without a movie theatre for many years. “The Horror, the Horror...” (Apocalypse Now) says the announcement. “The world has changed. I feel it in the water. I feel it in the earth. I smell it in the air,” (The Lord of the Rings). “Houston, we have a problem,” (Apollo 13). “You maniac! You blew it up! Ah, damn you!” (Planet of the Apes). “Well, nobody’s perfect,” (Some Like it Hot).
Now, the big wheel has come full circle. “So long, partner,” (Toy Story). “Excelsior is my moto. keep moving forward and if it’s time to go, it’s time,” (Stan Lee). “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,” (Dr. Seuss. “That’ll do pig. That’ll do,” (Babe). “in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night,” (Truman Show).
Cinemagic Theatre thanks its managers, the film glue that held us together and made it work.
Carlene, Joey, Mack, Matthew, Whitney, and Megan
Cinemagic Theatre’s final day- July 31, 2022 —
— The End
